Register for Menopause in Pop Culture

In 1972, the television show All in the Family is said to have been the first to portray menopause on the small screen. In the episode “Edith’s Problem,” Jean Stapleton’s Edith Bunker is shown as erratic, moody, tearful, and unusually combative with her husband Archie Bunker.

I’ll be looking at that portrayal and many others since in my online course Menopause in Literature and Popular Culture, which starts next week—Tuesday, Sept. 16!

The course will explore how menopause is shown, who is the object of the laughs, and what has changed since that episode of All in the Family.

Space is limited—just 5 Full Admission spots left! Paid subscribers to FEMINIST GIANT get a 10% discount. And there is a 2-for-1 offer so that you can take the course with a friend.

For more information and tickets:

Register for Menopause in Pop Culture

Refer a friend