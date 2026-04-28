Become a Sinner: The Course

FEMINIST GIANT Presents: The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls

Right wing movements and fascist regimes around the world increasingly target women and gender expansive people. Join award-winning feminist author and activist Mona Eltahawy for an eight-part course on ways to fight back by turning her groundbreaking feminist manifesto The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls, into Feminism in 3D: a day-to-day practise of Defying, Disobeying, and Disrupting patriarchy.

The Sins: Anger. Attention. Profanity. Ambition. Power. Violence. Lust.

Become a Sinner: Tickets

Become a sinner with Mona as she guides you on ways to create your roadmap of feminist resistance. Her seven necessary sins--The Gospel of Mona--will be your stepping stones, and the work of global feminist activists will be your signposts along the way. Her ability to connect feminist victories and challenges from around the world make her feminism an especially powerful way to resist right wing movements and fascist regimes

Become a Sinner: The Course

Mona has reported and written on feminist movements and issues from around the world, including Egypt, China, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia, Mexico, Syria, Malaysia, and the USA, and has published three books so far, with more on the way. Her ability to connect feminist victories and challenges from around the world make her feminism especially pertinent today as right wing movements and fascist regimes increasingly target women and gender expansive people.

From “What is patriarchy?” to “How can I destroy it?” this course will inspire and incite you with the power of Feminism in 3D: Defy, Disobey, Disrupt.

Refer a friend

Using her own work, as well as feminist texts old and new, Mona will show you how to turn her manifesto into a movement, and to make feminism a daily and powerful form of resistance.

Eight 90-minute sessions starting on June 9, 2026. Sssions will start at 7:00 PM EDT. There are four tiers of tickets as well as a course workbook available with some tiers of tickets and for sale separately

Become a Sinner: Tickets

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Mona Eltahawy is a feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her latest book is an anthology on menopause she edited called Bloody Hell!: Adventures in Menopause from Around the World. Her first book Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution (2015) targeted patriarchy in the Middle East and North Africa and her second The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls (2019) took her disruption worldwide. It is now available in Ireland and the UK. Her commentary has appeared in media around the world and she makes video essays and writes a newsletter as FEMINIST GIANT.

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