Happy publication day to me and the 18 contributors to this wonderful anthology!

I’m so proud of this book and as it makes it way into the world, it travels with love and solidarity for all of you going through the menopause transition, and those preparing for it.

It is available in paperback and e-book format.

Our anthology is a collection of experiences of menopause, that includes cisgender and trans people, Black and people of colour, and essayists from Kenya, Syria, Turkey, Ghana, India, Ireland, Canada, UK, and USA.

Bloody Hell! includes essays on early menopause, menopause while HIV positive, and trans masc and nonbinary experiences.

Bloody Hell! is part of our feminist arsenal versus an increasingly powerful fascist patriarchy as it goes after our bodily autonomy and identities.

And brilliant artist Sheyam Ghieth illustrated the cover and EVERY essay in the anthology!

Mona Eltahawy is a feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her new book, an anthology on menopause called Bloody Hell!: Adventures in Menopause from Around the World, will be published March 5, 2025.

