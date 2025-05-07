Free Women of Spain: Anarchism and the Struggle for the Emancipation of Women, Martha A. Ackelsberg

Who is the revolution for? So often, too often, we are all called to join the revolution, to risk all for the revolution, and the revolution turns out to be a cisgender dick swinging contest. I am not interested in dick swinging contests and neither were Mujeres Libres (Free Women), an anarchist organization founded officially in Spain in 1937, The women who founded it were for the most part members of anarchist-affiliated organizations active in Spain at the time. Those organizations might have expressed commitment to gender equality but many male members of those organizations did not take women seriously and failed to be as committed to that revolutionary goal of gender equality. Sexism does not live just among the right wing and the conservatives. The "comrades" must be held to task too.