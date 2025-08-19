Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

This September, FEMINIST GIANT turns five!

It also marks 30 years since the U.N. women’s conference in Beijing that I attended to report on what would become the Beijing Platform, one of the most progressive documents on gender and reproductive rights agreed to by the international community.

Mona in Beijing, September 1995

When I talk about feminism being global or transnational, I am thinking of the incredible feminist activists from around the world that I met during my time in China in 1995—first at the NGO conference, that preceded the U.N. event, in Huairou, and then in Beijing. In the latter, I was among a group of journalists from around the world reporting on the proceedings for a feminist newspaper published during the official conference by Anita Anand, an Indian feminist publisher and writer who flew us in and to whom I am eternally grateful for including me in what would be one of the highlights of my feminist journey.

That journey continues as I write my latest book, The King Herself: How Hatshepsut Helped Me Unbecome. It will be my fourth book and I am excited for it to be in the world soon! For some background on Hatshepsut, the Pharoah who is referred to as the King Herself, here’s an essay from 2020.

Being in the throes of book writing means some changes around here at FEMINIST GIANT. Paid subscribers will now receive three or four essays a month, sometimes more depending on my inspiration and rage! My latest essay, Lifting Heavy Shit, is on how strength training has helped me heal.

I will also be launching limited series throughout the coming year, to be announced soon. Free subscribers will have access to one free essay a month. Upgrade to a paid subscription to support my work (thank you!) and access all my work in the coming year.

Over the coming months, FEMINIST GIANT will also be announcing online courses, including one based on my second book The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls, and others covering an array of subjects I write about, including Menopause and Literature, Anarchist Feminism, and others to soon be announced.

Paid subscribers will have early access to those courses as well as a 10% discount.

Also lined up is something I truly love—public speaking. I’ll be speaking in New York City in September, North Carolina in October, and Mexico and Norway in November, with more places announced soon. FEMINIST GIANT has readers in 193 countries and I hope to catch some of you in the coming months.

I love FEMINIST GIANT. And I appreciate you and your support! Help spread the word and support my work by sharing it with friends and offering them gift subscriptions. Thank you! Love and solidarity!

