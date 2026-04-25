I wrote The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls as a manifesto to defy, destroy, and disrupt the patriarchy. My online course on turning that manifesto into action will arm you with your own roadmap for defiance, destruction, and defiance.

I am launching multiple ways to take courses with me. This intake form will help us figure out best ways to work together.

Sinning with Mona Intake Form

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Mona Eltahawy is a feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her latest book is an anthology on menopause she edited called Bloody Hell!: Adventures in Menopause from Around the World. Her first book Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution (2015) targeted patriarchy in the Middle East and North Africa and her second The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls (2019) took her disruption worldwide. It is now available in Ireland and the UK. Her commentary has appeared in media around the world and she makes video essays and writes a newsletter as FEMINIST GIANT.

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