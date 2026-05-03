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Right wing movements and fascist regimes around the world increasingly target women and gender expansive people. Join me for an eight-part course on ways to fight back by turning my feminist manifesto The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls, into Feminism in 3D: a day-to-day practise of Defying, Disobeying, and Disrupting patriarchy.

I have reported and written on feminist movements and issues from around the world, including from Egypt, China, Saudi Arabia, Bosnia, Mexico, Syria, Nigeria, Malaysia, and the USA. My ability to connect feminist victories and challenges from around the world will arm you with a feminism especially pertinent today as fascists, authoritarians, and right wing movements roll back the rights of women and gender expansive people.

From “What is patriarchy?” to “How can I destroy it?” this course will inspire and incite you with the power of Feminism in 3D: Defy, Disobey, Disrupt.

Using my own work, as well as feminist texts old and new from around the world, I will show you how to turn my manifesto into a movement, and to make feminism a daily and powerful form of resistance.

Agenda

Anger and Attention: The “Junior” Sins (Two sessions)

Profanity and Ambition: Liberating language and imagination (Two sessions)

Power and Violence: Moving beyond tokenism (Two sessions)

Lust and the Trifecta of Patriarchy: Defy, Disobey, Disrupt (Two sessions)

Registration is open! There are multiple ticket tiers available, including 1:1 coaching.

Register for the course

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Mona Eltahawy is a feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her latest book is an anthology on menopause she edited called Bloody Hell!: Adventures in Menopause from Around the World. Her first book Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution (2015) targeted patriarchy in the Middle East and North Africa and her second The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls (2019) took her disruption worldwide. It is now available in Ireland and the UK. Her commentary has appeared in media around the world and she makes video essays and writes a newsletter as FEMINIST GIANT.

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