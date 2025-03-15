Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

Among the poet Muriel Rukeyser’s assignments for her writing students was to begin a poem with the words “I could not say.” Acknowledging the taboo at the heart of a silence, can nudge expression free. Shaking desire free of taboos is revolutionary. The revolution is incomplete if it focuses on our autonomy only from the state. The state is not the only entity that exercises power over us, especially if we do not identify as cisgender men. What can you not say? What would it take for you to say it? Say it today!

