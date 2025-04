Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

Make feminism dangerous again. Make patriarchy scared again. Make fascists fearful again. Make tryants worry again. Make complacency boring again. Make caring important again. Make rage necessary again. Make imagination free again. Make liberation a goal again. Make joy a balm again. Make love powerful again. Make sanctuary a right again. Make revolution enticing again. Make your heart the engine again.

