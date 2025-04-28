Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

I began issuing Daily Does 169 days ago. Donald Trump has been in office 100 days. We must live and outlive. We need our rage, our fight, and we need inspiration. I began issuing Daily Doses soon after the 2024 election because I live in the United States and I am enraged, I am fighting, and I want to inspire and to be inspired. The Daily Does I issue are not just for those of us in the U.S. The feminist fire that I inject into each one is a fire for the whole world, wherever you are. Patriarchy lives everywhere and we must fight everywhere. I hope the past 168 Daily Doses have given you some rage, fight, and inspiration. Daily Dose will be on a brief pause. Love and solidarity!

