I was a feminist long before I heard the name Trump and I will still be a feminist long after we stop saying his name. I am a feminist whose goal is to destroy patriarchy, regardless of who is president, prime minister, dictator, tyrant, all of the above. Feminism is not a coat I pull out of the wardrobe each time a man has been a shit to me. Feminism is 24/7/365. I am a feminist not to get more women in power—what good is a powerful woman to me/us if she is a fascist footsoldier of the patriarchy? I am a feminist to remove patriarchy from power. I am a feminist because my goal is the destruction of patriarchy—for the next 100 days and the 100 more after that and the 100 more after that, and so on. I am a feminist. Fuck the patriarchy.

