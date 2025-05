Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

“Ask for work. If they don't give you work, ask for bread. If they do not give you work or bread, then take bread.” —Emma Goldman, Anarchism and Other Essays

“Never be deceived that the rich will allow you to vote away their wealth.” —Lucy Parsons, Lucy Parsons: Freedom, Equality & Solidarity - Writings & Speeches, 1878-1937

On this May Day, I send you all my anarchist love and solidarity!

