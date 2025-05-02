Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

“Women shall no longer wait for timid men

To fight for the liberation of Uganda.

We pack missiles in our pens and

grenades in our mouths

And shoot our truths at the dictatorship.”

—Stella Nyanzi, Women Shall No Longer Wait, No Roses From My Mouth, Poems From Prison By Stella Nyanzi.

Stella Nyanzi is a hero. Her insistence on violating patriarchy’s rules by talking explicitly about taboo subjects—be they the president’s buttocks, sex, sexuality, queerness—should be studied everywhere as a masterclass in the power of refusing to obey the rules of “politeness.” Study Stella Nyanzi’s “radical rudeness,” and shoot. your truth at the dictatorship.

