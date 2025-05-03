Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

In 2018, in Lebanon, to coincide with International Women’s Day, March 8, Lebanese feminists and queer activists held the Solidarity and Rage march in the capital, Beirut. Rainbow pride flags and the flag for transgender pride flew among banners and placards, some of which read: “Our issues are many but our anger is one and the same,” “Trans women are women,” and “Trans, bi, or gay, together against patriarchy.” It is imperative to see how feminist and queer activists around the world work together so that we can counter transphobic hate that insists on excluding trans women. Such hate—and the energy expended on it—is wrong and a waste of time, and energy that would be better invested in fighting our common enemy: patriarchy, as the placard in the Beirut march reminds us.

