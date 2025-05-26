Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

“What would I be doing with my time and energy if I made decisions based on a feeling of deep, erotic, orgasmic yes? How do I find balance in the things that give me pleasure, especially the things that tend to be misunderstood and manipulated by racialized capitalism, such as drugs, sex, drink, sugar? How do we learn to harness the power and wisdom of pleasure, rather than trying to erase the body, the erotic, the connective tissue from society? How would we organize and move our communities if we shifted to focus on what we long for and love rather than what we are negatively reacting to? Is it possible for justice and pleasure to feel the same way in our collective body? Could we make justice and liberation the most pleasurable collective experiences we could have?” adrienne maree brown, Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good

