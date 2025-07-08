Daily Dose: 239
Feminism in 3D: Defy, Disobey, Disrupt
Logo: Sheyam Ghieth
“Our schools and colleges, institutions of the patriarchy, generally teach us to listen to people in power, men or women speaking the father tongue; and so they teach us not to listen to the mother tongue, to what the powerless say, poor men, women, children: not to hear that as valid
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FEMINIST GIANT to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.