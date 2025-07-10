Daily Dose: 241
Feminism in 3D: Defy, Disobey, Disrupt
Logo: Sheyam Ghieth
“We all know nations that can be identified by the flight of writers from their shores. These are regimes whose fear of unmonitored writing is justified because truth is trouble. It is trouble for the warmonger, the torturer, the corporate thief, the political hack, the corrupt justice
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FEMINIST GIANT to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.