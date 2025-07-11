Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

“In the exciting world of women I was raised in—an extended family with lots of great-grandmothers, grandmothers, great-aunts, aunts, daughters, and their children—I learned early that aging would be full of delight. Women around us talked about the prime of their life as though it was indeed the promised land. Like beautiful snakes, they were going to reach their prime, boldly shed their skin, and acquire another