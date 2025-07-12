Daily Dose: 243
Feminism in 3D: Defy, Disobey, Disrupt
Logo: Sheyam Ghieth
“So many women come to my workshops or to my class or to my public talks convinced that they are sexually broken. They feel dysfunctional. Abnormal. And on top of that, they feel anxious, frustrated, and hopeless about the lack of information and support they’ve received from medical
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FEMINIST GIANT to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.