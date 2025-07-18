Logo: Sheyam Ghieth

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

“(Emma) Goldman believed that sexuality, if unfettered by convention, prejudice, and repressive state institutions, was an agency that could produce the social harmony that Kropotkin argued was an adaptive strategy for human survival. ‘Love,’ she wrote, ‘should be the impetus for the harmonious blending of two beings’ (Traffic in Women, 149). ‘If the world is ever to give birth to