Love and solidarity. During lockdown, exactly five years ago, when a global pandemic terrified us into a vulnerable clarity that reminded us how much we missed each other, we learned to communicate our survival. For me, it was a daily post on social media: “Starting my day and sending love and solidarity to you all 💜✊🏽❤️.” At a time when we were losing so many loved ones, it was my way to say “I am still here.” And the love and solidarity I sent out at the start of each day were my way of saying “I hope you are too.” I still start my day on social media with that daily greeting, and now its meaning has shifted, slightly: “Starting my day (I am still here and I want to live despite the fuckery that threatens to overwhelm) and sending love and solidarity to you all (who do you love that keeps you wanting to live? what do you love that keeps you wanting to fight? love and solidarity are the twin flames of our survival and our fight) 💜✊🏽❤️ (let’s live and let’s outlive that fuckery.) To live and to outlive. How are you living? How do you plan to outlive?

