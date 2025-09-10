President Donald Trump speaks at the religious liberty commission at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, September 8, 2025. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Shutterstock

Home is the most dangerous place for a woman. Not a dark alley. Not a parking lot. Not a park after dark. Not the streets of Washington, D.C, or Chicago, or Los Angeles

Home is.

And yet, President “Protector of women, whether they like it or not,” calls the danger that women face in their homes a “lesser” crime that is ruining his fascist law and order parade in the U.S. capital.

During an event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington on Monday, Donald Trump boasted that D.C. was a "safe-zone" after he ordered a surge of federal law enforcement and National Guard troops into the city to respond to what he had called a crime emergency. District of Columbia National Guard troops who are deployed as part of President Donald Trump’s federal law enforcement intervention in the capital have had their orders extended through December, a National Guard official said.

"It's called the safe-zone city. There's no crime, they said crime is down 87%. I said no, no, no, it's more than 87%. [It's] virtually nothing," Trump said.

And what was keeping it from being “more than 87%?” That pesky “lesser” crime of men beating the fuck out of their wives. Imagine!

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard standing next to an MATV vehicle as they patrol outside Union Station Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in Washington. The troops who are deployed as part of President Donald Trump’s federal law enforcement intervention in the nation’s capital have had their orders extended through December. AP Photo: Jose Luis Magana.

"And much lesser things, things that take place in the home, they call crime. You know, they'll do anything they can to find something. If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say 'this was a crime, see,' so now I can't claim 100%," Trump said.

An ABC News reporter in the room during the remarks said that the comments elicited some laughs from the crowd.

How dare women believe they deserve to be safe at home! How dare they ruin Trump’s clean sheet!

Home is the most dangerous place for women because all tyrants, including Trump, go home.

“Domestic” is important only when it hurts men and the State--as in Domestic Terrorism. Otherwise “domestic”--as in domestic violence--is not taken seriously. It is private, it is hidden, it happens in the realm of the home, that space cleaned and cared for by women, that space headed and ruled by men, that space where women are most endangered.

Crime counts only when men are hurting other men, or when it’s Black or brown men hurting white women. Remember that a pillar of Trump’s electoral platform was fearmongering by inflating the danger that Black and brown men posed to white women.

Terrorism is only when Muslims are hurting the State or white people.

Otherwise, the daily horror that traps too many women at home is a “lesser” crime.

