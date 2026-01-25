FEMINIST GIANT

Joanne Roulston
10h

Their songbook has a limited repertoire. Someone posted today on Bluesky the British Home Department statement from January 31, 1972, when their Secretary of State blamed the unarmed civilian protesters in the Bogside of the City of Derry in Ireland. They called them trouble-makers and claimed they attacked the Army, and that the Army "met this assault with two water cannon, CS, and rubber bullets only." Then claimed that the protesters had attacked the Army with firearms and with bombs. FOURTEEN victims, all residents of the area. Not a single conviction.

TerriRBG
6hEdited

The smartphone is the “weapon”authoritarians fear most because it records and exposes their crimes against humanity. That’s why ICE attacks and even murders those who bear witness and then slanders them as terrorists.

