FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

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Robin's avatar
Robin
5h

Happy birthday!

Also, amazing lifting! Fuck them, you not only survived, you are living. Hope you have an amazing birthday!

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1 reply by Mona Eltahawy
M A K's avatar
M A K
4h

kindest of birthdays , 3 weeks I hit 69yrs

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