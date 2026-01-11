FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adriana Monroe's avatar
Adriana Monroe
2h

✊🏼🤎✊🏼🧡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mona Eltahawy
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mona Eltahawy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture