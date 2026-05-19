FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

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Kate P.'s avatar
Kate P.
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Excellent analysis.

And the last two sentences are worth repeating at the start of every post - "I want to be free. That is my daily demand."

I think I am going to start my mornings with this mantra going forward!

Thank you.

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