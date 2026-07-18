FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

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Suzi Elnaggar's avatar
Suzi Elnaggar
7h

I've been working with some friends on their performance piece Sekhemet Unraveled; I really appreciate this essay. 🦁☀️ (And I love the title. )

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