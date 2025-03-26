What is the role of a feminist in the time of fascism?

I’m writing this as much for myself as for you. I need it as a reminder of why I do what I do; as much a letter to myself as a message to you. Because when I’m on the Edge of Overwhelm, there are only so many walks I can take to the park to lose myself in the sun reflecting off the pond. What can I say? What can I do? What now? A loop in my head that demands an answer.

It is rarely a popular time to be a feminist. And in times of revolution and upheaval (the fight against fascism requires both) when you would think a shit-stirring feminist would be welcome, it is often a lonely and unpopular pursuit to agitate for the destruction of patriarchy because some people think you mean the destruction of men and many men think you should shut up because now is not the time to whine about “women’s stuff” when so many “important” issues are at stake, i.e. what they think is important.

And what is the difference between agitating for the destruction of patriarchy and what some men think is important?

To best explain that, I coined the term the Trifecta of Patriarchy.

The role of a feminist during a time of fascism is to insist that the revolution against the fascist state is not a bespoke suit made in the measurements of white cisgender men.