FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neko Case's avatar
Neko Case
4h

Thank you, Mona.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mona Eltahawy
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mona Eltahawy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture