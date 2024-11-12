From Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol

When Donald Trump won the 2016 U.S. presidential election, U.S. media and analysts centered the demographic that propelled him to victory (white people, who not coincidentally were the least likely to be hurt by his policies) as the group the rest of us had to coddle, tip toe around, be civil to, not call racist, cajole, and work harder to understand if we wanted them to stop voting for him.

Now that Trump has won the 2024 election, U.S. media and analysts are centering the demographic that propelled him to victory (men, more of whom voted for him in this election than in 2016, and who not coincidentally are the least likely to be hurt by his policies) as the group the rest of us have to fix if we want them to stop voting for him.

While it is on white people again (71 percent of voters in this election were white and the majority of them voted for Trump), that Donald Trump will return to the White House, increasingly “Men are hurting. Who will fix men?” is becoming the 2024 equivalent of “White people are hurting. Who will fix white people?” of 2016.