FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yousra Imran's avatar
Yousra Imran
14h

To think that a year later this essay is just as relevant as the day you published it but the number

of deaths higher. May we see a free Palestine soon 🖤❤️🤍💚

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mona Eltahawy
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mona Eltahawy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture