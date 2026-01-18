FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Praetorius's avatar
Robert Praetorius
6hEdited

Which is why, in December of 2001, Wendy Kaminer wrote an article titled "Our Very Own Taliban", starting with the words "Jerry Falwell" and ending with the words "Whatever lessons we take from this dreadful attack, we should never forget that it was, after all, a faith based initiative." https://prospect.org/2001/12/19/taliban/ (see also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reality-based_community)

I was listening - but I was amenable to the message long before then. Many still are not.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mona Eltahawy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture