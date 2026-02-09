For those of you in New York City, join us on Friday February 13th for an end of exhibit celebration of the work of artist and good friend Pyaari Azaadi at Pen and Brush.

The evening will begin with a panel discussion of Pyaari’s art, which has been on display at Pen and Brush. The exhibit Talkin' Bout A Revolution is a wonderful retrospective and I am honoured to have contributed an essay to the exhibit’s catalogue, along with my fellow panelists Pamela Sneed (poet, performer, visual artist, and educator), and Hrag Vartanian (arts writer, curator, and editor-in-chief and co-founder of Hyperallergic). Moderating our panel will be Alpesh Kantilal Patel (art historian, curator, critic, and Associate Professor of Art History at the Tyler School of Art).

The evening is also a Galentine’s Day Party and after our panel there will be a dance by Pampi (Aparna Das) that will kick off a DJ set by the talented DJ Ashu Rai and Sholay Events.

It is free to attend RSVP is required.

RSVP

I hope to see you there!

Time & Location

Feb 13, 2026, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Pen + Brush, 29 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010, USA