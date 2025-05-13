On Thursday May 15, I will be taking part in a collective Reading for Palestine to mark Nakba Day and to raise funds for families in Gaza

Reading for Palestine is taking place at Power House Arena, 28 Adams St.

Brooklyn, NY, 11207 starting at 7:00pm. Tickets will be available at the door (cash or venmo) but best way to secure your spot is to get your ticket early. See instructions in the image above.

If you can’t make it, please consider donating to help raise funds for families in Gaza.

Refer a friend

Thanks for reading FEMINIST GIANT! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Mona Eltahawy is a feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her new book, an anthology on menopause called Bloody Hell!: Adventures in Menopause from Around the World, will be published March 5, 2025. Her first book Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution (2015) targeted patriarchy in the Middle East and North Africa and her second The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls (2019) took her disruption worldwide. It is now available in Ireland and the UK. Her commentary has appeared in media around the world and she makes video essays and writes a newsletter as FEMINIST GIANT.

I appreciate your support. If you like this piece and you want to further support my writing, you can like/comment below, forward this article to others, or send a gift subscription to someone else today.

Give a gift subscription