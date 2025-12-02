Tickets

FEMINIST GIANT and The Strand Book Store in New York City feminist book club returns on December 3 for a discussion on Bloody Hell! Adventures in Menopause from Around the World.

Join Abeer Y. Hoque, Simi Hoque, me and moderator Marjorie Korn at the bookshop’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room at 828 Broadway on 12th Street on December 3 at 7pm.

Can’t make the event? Purchase a copy of Bloody Hell! Adventures in Menopause From Around the World here.

ACCESSIBILITY:

Strand Book Store is an ADA compliant venue. The event space is accessible via elevator.

ASL interpretation is available for this event by request only. Please reach out to our events team at events@strandbooks.com by Nov. 19 to request.

Please ask a Strand employee upon arrival for directions to accessible seating if preferred.

For further information on accessibility in this space, or to make a request, please contact events@strandbooks.com

Featuring seventeen essays from people all around the world, Bloody Hell! is a collection of adventures in menopause from across the personal and political spectrum that aims to light a fire of shamelessness and break the boundaries surrounding this ‘taboo’ topic.

As a feminist of colour who often resorts to writing what she has long wanted to read, editor Mona Eltahawy has seen first-hand how when a movement takes a brave dive into the deep end of a taboo, representation can be limited. Bloody Hell! is the antidote.

This is not a medical textbook, nor is it a guide on how to remedy or fix anything. Rather, it is a collection of menopausal individuals – women, transmasculine and non-binary people – with their own entry point into that transition who can share unique insights and anecdotes about menopause that are deeply intimate, highly informative and hugely relatable.

Menopause can be a confusing and anxiety-ridden time spent navigating the unknown. However, it can also be an opportunity for transformation, liberation and self-love. Bloody Hell! is a chance for new beginnings, knowledge and power and these essays encourage us to embrace the messy and beautiful nature of change.

Photo credit: Bob Rutledge

Mona Eltahawy is founder and editor-in-chief of the newsletter Feminist Giant. She is a public speaker on global feminism and is the author of Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolu­tion (2015), which targeted patriarchy in the Middle East and North Africa, and The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls (2019), which took her disruption to patriarchy worldwide.

Portrait by: Josh Steinbauer

Abeer Y. Hoque is a Nigerian-born Bangladeshi American writer and photographer. She likes deadlifts, dark chocolate, and dye jobs. Her books include a coffee table book (The Long Way Home), a linked collection of stories, poems, and photographs (The Lovers and the Leavers), and a memoir (Olive Witch). See more at olivewitch.com.

Simi Hoque was born in Bangladesh and raised in Nigeria and Pittsburgh. She is trying to live the second half of her life without complaining about joint pain and the three teenagers who live in her house. This has been wildly unsuccessful. Nevertheless, she credits perimenopause for the excuses it has given her to behave like a toddler.

Marjorie Korn is a New York-based journalist and published author specializing in health and medicine. She has worked for the Associated Press, Sunday Times (UK), The Dallas Morning News, GQ, and Men’s Journal, among others. She is a book writer and editor, having worked on Menopause Bootcamp by Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D., and The Rabbit Effect by Kelli Harding, M.D. Currently, she serves as the communications lead for the Black Directors Health Equity Agenda. Marjorie is a graduate of American University and the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

