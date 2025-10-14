Artist and deat friend Pyaari Azaadi has a wonderful solo exhibition called Talkin’ Bout a Revolution at Pen + Brush, spotlighting her lifelong commitment to art, activism, and community.

Among the gorgeous works on display, is Roses in the Mouth of a Lion/ Bushra in our dream library (above). I am honoured to be included among some of the writers and minds memorialized in Pyaari’s painting. Join us this Sunday, October 19, to meet some of those authors and me, and also buy some of our available publications. ﻿

I’ll have copies of Bloody Hell! Adventures in Menopause from Around the World for sale.

Let us come together in a joyful celebration of creativity and empowerment. This gathering highlights Pyaari Azaadi’s community approach to art making while also shining light on writers whose work has inspired her.

See you there!