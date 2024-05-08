I am honoured to join Radical Book Collectives and The Polis Project on May 15th at The People’s Forum for a night of readings to commemorate 76 years of the Nakba and to stand in solidarity with Palestine.

The growing list of participants includes Ibtisam Azem, Maaza Mengiste, Najla Said, Suha Araj, Hafsa Kanjwal, Emna Zghal, Christina Dhanuja, Mukoma wa Ngugi, Anthony Alessandrini, Zohra Saed, Siddhartha Deb, Sean Jacobs, Jee Leong Koh, Christopher Stone, Suchitra Vijayan and Bhakti Shringarpure.

Nakba Then and Now: Refuse Silence

Start: Wednesday, May 15, 2024• 6:30 PM

End: Wednesday, May 15, 2024• 8:30 PM

The People's Forum• 320 W. 37th St., New York, NY 10018 US

Nakba Day marks the devastation of the Palestinian homeland in 1948 through ethnic cleansing and expulsion of a majority of Palestinian people. The Nakba, or the Catastrophe, is commemorated on May 15th of each year through demonstrations, strikes, protests and by memorializing the names of villages that were uprooted or destroyed. Nakba Day is about resisting expulsion and erasure.

Today, as we are witnessing another Nakba, the world is also rising up on every continent. We invite you to join in this resistance.

Participants from all walks of life are invited to take the stage. Share your thoughts, and express your solidarity through poetry, essay, spoken word, song or a personal reflection. We will honor the memory of the Nakba and reaffirm our commitment to the Palestinian struggle for freedom.

We will also be raising money for the following organizations. Make your donation now or on the evening of May 15, 2024.

The Ghassan Abu Sittah Children’s Fund

UNRWA Gaza Emergency Appeal

Organized by the Radical Books Collective and The Polis Project.

This event is part of the Publishers for Palestine coalition’s Exist, Resist, Return: A Week of Action for Nakba Day. This is a call to withdraw labor except for Palestine, boycott the war machine, pledge support to local campus encampments, amplify Palestinian voices and foster a sense of community and solidarity.

