I’m thrilled to be a literary host at this year’s Annual Gala for Words Without Borders. I look forward to spending the evening with other lovers of international literature. Join me on 10/29 at the Edison Ballroom in NYC by getting your ticket here:

Join me and other stellar writers and translators in supporting the mission of Words Without Borders, to envision, imagine, and celebrate the future of international literature.

Read more about the gala and honorary chair, Hamid Ismailov (author of the NBA-shortlisted We Computers).

