FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AlexandriaSD's avatar
AlexandriaSD
12h

Yes, Yes, Yes! What happens next?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mona Eltahawy
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mona Eltahawy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture