FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexandria Cassatt's avatar
Alexandria Cassatt
2d

Feel better soon, Mona! We need you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlotte Somers's avatar
Charlotte Somers
1d

Rest well! I realised a couple of days ago that we hadn't heard from you in a while and was getting worried. Thank you for the update.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mona Eltahawy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture