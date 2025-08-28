Via CBC

FEMINIST GIANT founder and feminist author Mona Eltahawy launches Menopause in Literature and Popular Culture, a three-part course exploring ways menopause is portrayed in films and TV shows, poetry and novels, and asks what is missing and what we want to see.

This is a unique opportunity to join a feminist author known for her fearless writing on aging and the menopause transition in a critique of groundbreaking characters and narratives. Mona will guide attendees to create their own wish lists of ways they want to shape menopausal representation in media and literary arts.

Don't miss out on this exciting dive into the intersection of menopause and storytelling and the chance to share and workshop your ideas with one of the most exciting voices shaping the menopause narrative today!

Seminars, conducted online, will meet weekly. There are two membership levels. Full Attendees will be able to discuss the work with Mona during the live sessions, while Auditors will be able to listen in on the discussion.

Space is limited so register soon!

Full Admission attendees will have the option to write a two-page essay or wish list on ways they want to see menopause depicted in art and media. Mona will give feedback and Full Admission attendees will discuss and workshop their essays and wish lists as part of the group discussion and Q&A.

Both membership levels will have access to supplemental materials as well as recordings of the sessions, that will take place via Zoom.

The course begins Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 7pm New York time.

Mona Eltahawy is an award-winning feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her new book, an anthology on menopause called Bloody Hell!: Adventures in Menopause from Around the World was published this year. Her first book Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution (2015) targeted patriarchy in the Middle East and North Africa and her second The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls (2019) took her disruption worldwide. It is now available in Ireland and the UK. Her commentary has appeared in media around the world and she makes video essays and writes a newsletter as FEMINIST GIANT. She is working on her fourth book, The King Herself: How Hatshepsut Helped Me Unbecome.

