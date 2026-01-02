Register for 7 Necessary Sins

FEMINIST GIANT Presents: The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls

Join award-winning feminist author and activist Mona Eltahawy for a four-part course on turning her groundbreaking feminist manifesto The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls into Feminism in 3D, a day-to-day practise of defying, disobeying, and disrupting patriarchy.

Testimonal from previous course attendees:

I liked the format. You gave us a ton of information and having us share at the end was great. I love hearing about all the experiences--so varied, so interesting. The energy was open and nonjudgmental and it is the instructor who sets that tone. You did it beautifully. I know that I felt I could share with all of you without fear and that’s huge. I need to be around women who have ideas that make me challenge myself in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Those are the people I want to spend time with, in my personal life and even in online classes. Those are the women who signed up for your classes.—Diana Fletcher

All of it. It was wonderful. Thank you so much for sharing your self and knowledge with us and inspiring us. It's such a pleasure to 'e-meet' you after reading your important work.—Melita

Starting October 21, Mona will guide you on ways to create your roadmap of feminist resistance, with her seven necessary sins--The Gospel of Mona--as your stepping stones and the work of global feminist activists as signposts along the way.

Testimonal from previous course attendees:

I loved the way the whole thing was structured. Including quotes and questions, and also giving us the slides at the end. My life has been hectic the past couple of months so I haven’t had time to sit down and do my roadmap, but I plan to do it over the next few weeks / couple of months. It’s great to be able to keep those materials so I can do it in my own time. And I can keep coming back to them over the next few years to update my vision board. Including examples of your own life, too, was great. I also appreciated you including queer people, explicitly mentioning that you say “women” because that’s how patriarchy sees us, and it includes non-binary people too. And during sex discussions, mentioning asexual people and how they’re valid too. It’s such a simple thing, and so many people / orgs don’t do it. —Charlotte Somers

Thank you for an inspiring and engaging course…you are a dynamic and passionate speaker. I loved the energy in the class. I really liked the way you used stories both your own and others to structure each “deadly sin”. I appreciate your bravery in how much of yourself you shared. I am also a teacher and my students always tell me that they remembered information embedded in personal stories much better than just being told “facts”. I like the way you made time for questions and personal reflections and opened the course up to everyone in the last class.—Susan Watt

From “What is patriarchy?” to “How can I destroy it?” this four-part series will inspire and incite your feminism with the power of Feminism in 3D: Defy, Disobey, Disrupt.

Using her own work, as well as feminist texts old and new, Mona will show you how to turn her manifesto into a movement, and to make feminism a daily and powerful form of resistance.

Four 120-minute sessions: Feb. 17, 24, March 3, 10. All sessions will start at 7:00 PM EDT. Full members and auditors will have access to recordings of each session, which may be viewed after the live sessions conclude.

Space is limited so register early!

Mona Eltahawy is an award-winning feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her new book, an anthology on menopause called Bloody Hell!: Adventures in Menopause from Around the World was published this year. Her first book Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution (2015) targeted patriarchy in the Middle East and North Africa and her second The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls (2019) took her disruption worldwide. It is now available in Ireland and the UK. Her commentary has appeared in media around the world and she makes video essays and writes a newsletter as FEMINIST GIANT. She is working on her fourth book, The King Herself: How Hatshepsut Helped Me Unbecome.

