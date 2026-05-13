FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cosmic's avatar
Cosmic
4hEdited

Isn't aging grand? Isn't aging terrifying? Isn't gaining awareness both terrifying and grand?

As I age, the little things still bugged me but not nearly as much as the big things I was finally seeing around me (they and I had lain hidden for the entirety of my life, with only a quick glimpse lurking in the shadows).

I started Ketamine infusion therapy at 70. I am now going on 74 - SO much lighter but so much more aware of the things I hid for 70 years because to reveal them too soon to me would have destroyed me. My PTSD was well earned but is no longer a badge or a costume but a lesson and an inspiration for he woman that stands before you - WHY I am as powerful as I am; Why I am as bold as I am; Why I am as radicalized, brash, and extroverted that I am; AND as why I am "no fucks left to give" that I am.

I fight for myself and for others now instead of remaining hidden from myself.

I hear you and love you, Mona.

You are still becoming, as I am still becoming

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mona Eltahawy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture