Dr Asil Al Jallad pictured in Gaza [Photo courtesy of Asil Al Jallad]

Dr. Asil Al Jallad, an obstetrician and gynecologist, was the first Arab woman physician to join voluntary emergency medical missions in Gaza since October 2023, where.nearly 70% of the over 52,000 people killed amid Israel’s genocide are women and children.

The New Arab met her recently in Amman at the Women’s Collective Power to Lead Peace and Security event, organised by the Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD) NGO. The event brought together Nobel Peace Prize laureates, women leaders and human rights defenders exploring the vital role of women in peacebuilding, human rights, and resilience, Dr Asil shared her experience after she returned from her second mission in Gaza.

In a situation where people are deprived of everything, where over 90% of the population in Gaza is malnourished, imagine being a woman Add to that being pregnant, giving birth, the burden on your shoulders to raise a displaced family on canned food, while struggling with every single basic hygiene and health condition -Dr. Asil Al Jallad

During her missions in Gaza, Dr. Al Jallad served at the emergency camp hospitals in Khan Younis and Rafah.

We had hundreds of patients every day, we helped many women deliver in a situation where there is a persistent lack of any vital medical equipment or help. On average, a woman would stay just one hour after delivering, given the scale of the emergency we were facing. -Dr. Asil Al Jallad

The worst, in this case, was to let women take this decision against medical advice, consent and against their will due to a lack of capacity.

Imagine a new mother, who has just delivered, doing this with no choice while fearing unexpected situations that might prevent them from reaching their homes. -Dr. Asil Al Jallad

Originally from Palestine but born and raised in Jordan, like over 60% of the Jordanian population, Dr. Al Jallad describe herself as “doctor by passion, mother with a mission, a woman after a cause.”

Through her Instagram and YouTube channels, one can see how passionate she is about her job, having often participated in TV, radio shows and public events to challenge the community’s perspective towards sexual and reproductive health.

The first time she travelled to the besieged enclave was in February 2024, when she had to fight to convince the Jordan Medical Association that obstetricians and gynaecologists were needed. The second time she travelled there was in March 2025.

Israel's violation of the ceasefire last March during Dr Asil's second mission and its complete halt to the access of aid imposed made her work even more difficult.

This time we thought we could work on reproductive health, with a focus on awareness as well as looking to improve hygiene conditions…But there was absolutely nothing standing. Now, there is a dire need for basic medication, and the capacity to assist is minimal. To assess and calculate pregnancies, we had to use our assumptions because there are no means of diagnosing. -Dr. Asil Al Jallad

Dr Asil reiterates doctor and writer Haya Ahmed's words about how women's health is facing a war of its own, and gynaecological illnesses continue to worsen by the hour amid Israel's genocide.

Her family, originally from Tulkarem, had come to Jordan as refugees and had not seen or visited Palestine since then.

Each night, I felt guilty putting my children to bed safely. Guilty for having the privilege to do so while, just a few kilometres away, other women and children were being killed. Many people told me I should not have left my two young kids (10 and 8) to risk my life. But I look at things differently: I needed to leave for them, to be an example. Because if you seek change in the world, it should start from within. Dr. Asil Al Jallad

Dr Asil makes clear that what she has done is the bare minimum compared to the immense needs of over two million Gazans who have lost everything.

Instead, she says she has found inspiration through Gazans who have given her hope again in humanity and inspired her to do more.

Palestinian doctors and nurses have been fighting for generations, for humanity and justice. Palestinians in Gaza, especially women, have given me a power I never thought I had. They keep bringing life to the world amid death and destruction. What better act of resistance is that? -Dr. Asil Al Jallad

Upgrade to Paid Subscription