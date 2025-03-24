La Marea Verde (green wave), a gathering of feminist and pro-choice collectives, demonstrates in front of congress in Mexico City to support a proposal aimed at decriminalising abortion, in November 2024. Abortion has not been a federal crime in Mexico since 2021, but the criminal law varies by state. Photograph and words: Mahé Elipe

Photographer Mahé Elipe has been taking pictures of women across Mexico since 2018 as part of her project Sembrando Luchas (Those Who Sow the Seeds of Struggle), which aims to highlight the lives and challenges of women young and old.

The need to delve deeper arises from the desire to account for the commitment of Mexican women in all social struggles, those that generate an impact and become a source of inspiration for all others. -Mahé Elipe

Here are some of her photographs and accompanying commentary.

Marcelina Espinoza Palma is part of the Mendoza artisanal group, a collective of women who weave and spin their family stories using embroidery. Here, she holds corn, a plant essential to the Hñähñu-Otomí culture, in Ixmiquilpan, Hidalgo. The group fights against cultural appropriation and works to preserve their people’s traditions Photograph and words: Mahé Elipe

Crystal and Mynerva are abortion companions in Tijuana on the Mexico-US border. They are part of the Colectiva Bloodys, which helps women through the processes of pregnancy termination. Photograph and words: Mahé Elipe

On 7 March 2021, a large metal fence was built around the national palace, Mexico’s seat of power, to protect it from demonstrators. This was seen as a provocation by feminists, who responded by painting the names of all the women who had been victims of violence that year. Photograph and words: Mahé Elipe

Mariana, 13, carries a pink cross, symbolic of femicides, in Ciudad Juárez in Chihuahua. Mariana accompanies her mother in her activities for the Red Messa, which supports the families of victims of femicide and female victims of violence. Her ambition is to become a lawyer to defend women’s rights. Photograph and words: Mahé Elipe