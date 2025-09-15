Register for Menopause in Pop Culturre

In my online course Menopause in Literature and Popular Culture, I will be sharing some of the brilliant (and not so brilliant) depictions of the menopause transition on TV, film, poetry, fiction, and non-fiction.

One of the best portrayals I’ve seen is Bridget Christie’s The Change.

The above clip is the first episode of Season One.

This is from Season Two episode one.

There are two ways to attend my course: Full Admission attendee and Auditor. Paid subscribers to FEMINIST GIANT get a 10% discount on all ticket prices. And there’s a two-for-one special if you want to audit along with a friend.

The three-part course begins Tuesday September 16 at 7pm Eastern.

