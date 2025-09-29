Register for 7 Necessary Sins

FEMINIST GIANT Presents: The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls

Join award-winning feminist author and activist Mona Eltahawy for a four-part course on turning her groundbreaking feminist manifesto The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls into Feminism in 3D, a day-to-day practise of defying, disobeying, and disrupting patriarchy.

Starting October 21, Mona will guide you on ways to create your roadmap of feminist resistance, with her seven necessary sins--The Gospel of Mona--as your stepping stones and the work of global feminist activists as signposts along the way.

From “What is patriarchy?” to “How can I destroy it?” this four-part series will inspire and incite your feminism with the power of Feminism in 3D: Defy, Disobey, Disrupt.

Using her own work, as well as feminist texts old and new, Mona will show you how to turn her manifesto into a movement, and to make feminism a daily and powerful form of resistance.

Four 90-minute sessions: October 21, 28, November 4, 18. All sessions will start at 7:00 PM EDT. Full members and auditors will have access to recordings of each session, which may be viewed after the live sessions conclude.

*November 11 session will meet a week later on November 18 at 7:00 PM EDT.

Space is limited so register early!

Mona Eltahawy is an award-winning feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her new book, an anthology on menopause called Bloody Hell!: Adventures in Menopause from Around the World was published this year. Her first book Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution (2015) targeted patriarchy in the Middle East and North Africa and her second The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls (2019) took her disruption worldwide. It is now available in Ireland and the UK. Her commentary has appeared in media around the world and she makes video essays and writes a newsletter as FEMINIST GIANT. She is working on her fourth book, The King Herself: How Hatshepsut Helped Me Unbecome.

