FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bethann Garramon Merkle's avatar
Bethann Garramon Merkle
1d

What a wonderful idea! I'm so excited to do this with some of the special women in my life!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana's avatar
Diana
1d

What???? This is fantastic! I love this idea and will love hearing you! 😍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mona Eltahawy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture