The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls will soon be an online course!

The course will consist of live video interaction with me and will be structured around the sins—anger, attention, profanity, ambition, power, violence, and lust. The videos will be available for viewing a year after the course.

The course is open to everyone. Paid subscribers to FEMINIST GIANT will have access to early registration along with a 10 percent discount.

More soon!