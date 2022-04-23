FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ida Santana MD's avatar
Ida Santana MD
Apr 23, 2022

My mother who’s white, a hippie, and a midwife uses the book Our Bodies, Our Selves as a guide back when I was growing up. The information and illustrations were great. Though it seemed very much written by white women for white women. And I remember my mother with a degree of disdain saying the women who wrote the book were gay. Gay people weren’t allowed on the commune The Farm where I grew up. The impulse amongst the midwives was to dismiss queer women.

Great article Mona. Happy International Vagina Day! And fuck cis-heteropatriarchy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mona Eltahawy
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mona Eltahawy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture