FEMINIST GIANT

FEMINIST GIANT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Parvaneh Hosseini's avatar
Parvaneh Hosseini
Sep 23, 2022

Great! Love

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Parvaneh Hosseini's avatar
Parvaneh Hosseini
Sep 23, 2022

Thank you Mona. Woman, Life, Liberty!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Mona Eltahawy and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mona Eltahawy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture